Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth Buys 3D Systems Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Evolent Health Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3D Systems Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Evolent Health Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Quotient Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth owns 52 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 79,575 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 37,580 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 97,200 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 16,300 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 101,520 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 79,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 101,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 35,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 50,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.