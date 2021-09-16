Logo
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth Buys 3D Systems Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Evolent Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth (Current Portfolio) buys 3D Systems Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Everi Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Evolent Health Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Quotient Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth owns 52 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+small-cap+growth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH
  1. 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 79,575 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 37,580 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 97,200 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 16,300 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 101,520 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 79,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 101,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 35,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 50,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 25,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 40.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-cap Growth sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH. Also check out:

1. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH's Undervalued Stocks
2. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-CAP GROWTH keeps buying
