Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Buys Gray Television Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Avnet Inc

New Purchases: GTN, HTH, SIG, AYI,

GTN, HTH, SIG, AYI, Added Positions: DECK, FCNCA, NXST, TTEC, AMED, SNBR, DOOR, FCN, JEF, BXS, WAFD, CXP, LSTR, THG, FORM, HZO, CLH, ATKR, MUSA, SAIC, SUPN, RBC, SMPL, LPX, FIX, ZUMZ, EVR, FULT, BRKR, JOUT, EVTC, UTHR, SF, LKFN, HELE, STC, KFRC, BLD, MEDP, CNXC, CRAI, PDM, SEM, VIVO, PRAH, IART, THFF, CHE, HUBG,

DECK, FCNCA, NXST, TTEC, AMED, SNBR, DOOR, FCN, JEF, BXS, WAFD, CXP, LSTR, THG, FORM, HZO, CLH, ATKR, MUSA, SAIC, SUPN, RBC, SMPL, LPX, FIX, ZUMZ, EVR, FULT, BRKR, JOUT, EVTC, UTHR, SF, LKFN, HELE, STC, KFRC, BLD, MEDP, CNXC, CRAI, PDM, SEM, VIVO, PRAH, IART, THFF, CHE, HUBG, Reduced Positions: AVT, MDU, FHI, SNX, MTZ, DLX, MANT, AIT, CMC, HRB, CMRE, OGS, ILPT,

AVT, MDU, FHI, SNX, MTZ, DLX, MANT, AIT, CMC, HRB, CMRE, OGS, ILPT, Sold Out: EBS, CORE, STAY, BCOR, PRSP, JRVR, AGM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gray Television Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Signet Jewelers, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Avnet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Federated Hermes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity owns 108 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+small+cap+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

Jabil Inc (JBL) - 3,421,438 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 1,303,856 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,164,421 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,745,294 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 4,690,553 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,580,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,374,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 407,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 135,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 135.48%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $439.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 240,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $818.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 455,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 353,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $169.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 207,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 594,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Core-Mark Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Blucora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.45.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06.