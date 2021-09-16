Logo
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Buys Gray Television Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Avnet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity (Current Portfolio) buys Gray Television Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Signet Jewelers, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Avnet Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Federated Hermes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity owns 108 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+small+cap+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY
  1. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 3,421,438 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 1,303,856 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,164,421 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,745,294 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  5. Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 4,690,553 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,580,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,374,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 407,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 135,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 135.48%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $439.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 240,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $818.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 455,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 353,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $169.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 207,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 594,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Core-Mark Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Blucora Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.45.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY. Also check out:

1. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL CAP EQUITY keeps buying
