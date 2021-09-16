Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial third quarter 2021 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Following registration, telephone participants will be provided a dial-in number, passcode and unique registrant ID needed to access the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, November 26, 2021, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2020 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2021.

