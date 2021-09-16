UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on November 1, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2021. The November 1, 2021 dividend will be the 196th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3925 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2021.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 54,667 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005599/en/

