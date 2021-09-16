IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Glenn Richter, an accomplished financial executive with nearly three decades of experience overseeing finance and corporate strategy for multinational companies, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Richter was most recently Chief Financial Officer of TIAA, a leading global provider of financial services with $1.3 trillion in assets under management. He succeeds Rustom Jilla, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Mr. Richter becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters.

“We are delighted to welcome Glenn to our leadership team. His experience leading large, global finance departments, implementing multi-year strategic productivity initiatives and managing transformative integrations will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to see incredible potential across our business, as we leverage our enhanced portfolio, continue improving our operational performance and capture new growth as well as synergy opportunities. I am thankful for Rustom’s many contributions to IFF, as he played a critical role in supporting IFF in the execution of our growth strategy, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am thrilled to join IFF, which has established a clear advantage in delivering essential solutions for some of the most exciting industries and consumer end markets,” said Glenn Richter, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of IFF. “As the company executes on its long-term plan leveraging its recent transformative combination, I am particularly encouraged by IFF’s unique strengths and strong business model, including continued positive sales momentum, margin improvement, and portfolio optimization opportunities. I look forward to getting to work with the team to further strengthen our financial foundation and help drive continued execution of the company’s priorities to enhance value for shareholders.”

Updated Guidance

IFF today shared updated financial guidance for the full year 2021, increasing expectations for sales to account for strong demand and revising adjusted operating EBITDA margin to reflect increased inflationary pressures.

The Company now expects full year 2021 sales to grow greater than 8% on a combined company basis1, to approximately $11.55 billion, with double-digit growth anticipated for the third quarter. The Company also expects that adjusted operating EBITDA margin for the full year will be approximately 21.5%.

“While we are delivering consistently stronger sales growth, we continue to experience broad inflationary pressures across the supply chain similar to what we are seeing across the industry, with raw material and logistics costs challenging our margin profile. Even with thoughtful management of our pricing actions and incremental cost reduction efforts, we expect these pressures to persist for the remainder of the year. We remain confident in our ability to proactively address these challenges and are striving to fully offset our cost inflation on a run-rate basis as we end the year. I look forward to working with the team as we execute against our plan and continue to deliver strong and consistent returns to shareholders,” added Mr. Fibig.

About Glenn Richter

Mr. Richter brings to IFF nearly 30 years of financial and corporate strategy experience, including executive leadership roles overseeing complex transformations such as M&A and related integration processes. During his time at TIAA, he helped guide the company through the global pandemic, oversaw a multi-billion strategic transformation and led the integration of Nuveen. At TIAA, he consistently delivered results that realized meaningful productivity improvements, significant cost savings and strong return on invested capital. Prior to joining TIAA in 2015, Mr. Richter worked for Nuveen Investments as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer helping lead the lead integration of multiple businesses and the financial transformation of the business through the 2008 financial crisis. Before joining Nuveen Investments in 2006, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for RR Donnelley & Sons, and prior to that was Executive Vice President & CFO of Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Chairman of Sears Canada, a publicly-traded affiliate. Earlier in his career, Mr. Richter held several finance and strategy leadership roles at Dade Behring and PepsiCo Frito-Lay and began his career as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Richter received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and his M.B.A. from Duke University.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, including assumptions and projections, for all forward periods. Our actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: (1) disruption in the development, manufacture, distribution or sale of our products from COVID-19 and other public health crises; (2) risks related to the integration of N&B and the Frutarom business, including whether we will realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisitions in the expected time frame; (3) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from the Frutarom acquisition and the N&B Transaction; risks related to the restrictions that we are required to abide by in connection with the N&B Transaction; (4) our ability to provide the same types and level of services to the N&B Business that historically have been provided by DuPont, and our ability to maintain relationships with third parties and pre-existing customers of N&B; (5) our ability to realize expected cost savings and increased efficiencies of the Frutarom integration and our ongoing optimization of our manufacturing facilities; (6) our ability to successfully establish and manage acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures or partnership and to manage and complete divestitures or dispositions; (7) the increase in our leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for Frutarom and its impact on our liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders; (8) our ability to successfully market to our expanded and diverse Taste customer base; (9) our ability to effectively compete in our market and develop and introduce new products that meet customers’ needs; (10) our ability to retain key employees; (11) changes in demand from large multi-national customers due to increased competition and our ability to maintain “core list” status with customers; (12) our ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations; (13) disruption in the development, manufacture, distribution or sale of our products from natural disasters, public health crises, international conflicts, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and similar events; (14) the impact of a disruption in our supply chain, including the inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties; (15) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (16) the impact of a significant data breach or other disruption in our information technology systems, and our ability to comply with data protection laws in the U.S. and abroad; (17) our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact; (18) our ability to react in a timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands, including increased awareness of health and wellness; (19) our ability to meet consumer, customer and regulatory sustainability standards; (20) our ability to benefit from our investments and expansion in emerging markets; (21) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which we operate; (22) economic, regulatory and political risks associated with our international operations; (23) the impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products; (24) our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (25) our ability to successfully manage our working capital and inventory balances; (26) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (27) any impairment on our tangible or intangible long-lived assets, including goodwill associated with the acquisition of Frutarom; (28) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; (29) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, including current and future developments involving tax matters in Brazil; (30) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations; (31) the impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; (32) the impact of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union; and (33) the impact of the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest expense

The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the Company (such as in our other filings with the SEC or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the Company. Please refer to Part I. Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021 for additional information regarding factors that could affect our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We intend our forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of such statements and do not undertake or plan to update or revise them as more information becomes available or to reflect changes in expectations, assumptions or results. We can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. An occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more of the risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to in this report or included in our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely impact our operations and our future financial results. Any public statements or disclosures made by us following this report that modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this report will be deemed to modify or supersede such outlook or other forward-looking statements in or accompanying this report.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted Operating EBITDA margin to Income (loss) Before Taxes under "Updated Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include but are not limited to Frutarom integration related costs, losses on sale of assets, shareholder activism related costs, business divestiture costs, employee separation costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, N&B inventory step-up costs, N&B transaction related costs and N&B integration related costs.

1 Combined company is defined as a full 12 months of legacy IFF results and 11 months (excluding January 2021) of N&B results.

