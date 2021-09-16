PR Newswire

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference 2021 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To register for the live presentation, click link at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register. In addition, the presentation documents will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-2021-301379119.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.