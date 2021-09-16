Logo
American Water Announces Changes in Investor Relations Organization

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

American+Water+Works+Company%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Edward Vallejo, vice president of Investor Relations, has accepted a position with another publicly traded company. His last day with the company is September 17, 2021.

“I want to thank Ed for all of his contributions to our company,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “Ed has been part of investor relations since our IPO in 2008 and has done a great job communicating the value of our company. We wish him all the best as he starts a new chapter in his career.”

American Water’s executive and investor relations team has been recognized by Institutional Investor Research, ranking first in the utilities sector, as voted by research analysts, for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19, and Best Analyst Day.

“While we wish Ed the best, we are happy to announce that Aaron Musgrave will join American Water, effective September 20, 2021, as senior director of Investor Relations. Aaron has extensive experience in this area, most recently at Vectren Corporation prior to its sale to CenterPoint Energy,” added Lynch. “Working closely with Susan Hardwick, our CFO, and Maureen Duffy, our SVP of Communications and External Affairs, Investor Relations will continue our open and transparent engagement with all stakeholders.”

Musgrave served as director of Investor Relations for Vectren for nine years. He also served as manager of Financial Analysis and Forecasting at Vectren. Prior to that, Musgrave was a lead financial analyst at Cinergy Corporation, now Duke Energy.

Musgrave earned his Master of Business Administration from Butler University and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting, with a Minor in Mathematics, from the University of Evansville in Indiana.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005877r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005877/en/

