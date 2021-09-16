Logo
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announced Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

N. BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2021

N. BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) will announce third quarter 2021 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4th, at 5:00 PM ET.

Federal_1962.jpg

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 4, 2021

Live Webcast: FRT Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 877.407.9208; Passcode: 13723057

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 18, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13723057.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Director, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

[email protected]








Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH09885&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announced-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301378945.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH09885&Transmission_Id=202109161630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH09885&DateId=20210916
