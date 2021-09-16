Logo
Aviat Introduces High Availability Routing Software

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unique Architecture Increases Reliability and Lowers the Total Cost of Ownership of Critical Networks

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced High Availability (HA) routing software for the CTR 8740. Aviat is now one of only a few router vendors on the market to support high availability software, with a targeted feature set designed for mission critical networks.

With its dual independent chassis architecture, CTR 8740 has unique capabilities to ensure no single point-of-failure including dual protected power supplies, best-in-class hitless software upgrades to eliminate traffic disruption, IP/MPLS segment routing for fast network convergence, and strong-security capabilities.

CTR 8740 supports a mix of high availability routing features such as graceful restart, non-stop forwarding, and segment routing which is ideally suited for deployment at both fiber and wireless transport sites in critical networks of all kinds.

"With the addition of high availability routing, CTR 8740 now supports highly resilient backhaul networks and is a compelling choice for operators seeking an affordable routing solution that is reliable, scalable, and secure," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "The complexity and high costs of typical routers have resulted in customers overpaying for features and capabilities they don't use. The CTR 8740 is a smart buying decision that safeguards customer investments and provides a scalable platform as network demands increase."

In conjunction with this new software, Aviat has also released a major update to its ProVision Plus software platform to enable point and click management of even the most complicated IP/MPLS networks. With Cloud and Premise deployment options, the new Provision Plus release simplifies operations, lowers costs, accelerates troubleshooting and allows for the automation of network functions.

Aviat has just completed qualification with a lead customer – a large state-wide public safety network in the western USA. Aviat is currently taking orders for this product, which is now shipping in volume production.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL10037&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-introduces-high-availability-routing-software-301379080.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL10037&Transmission_Id=202109161605PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL10037&DateId=20210916

