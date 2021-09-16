Forum Funds Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells Accuray Inc, Varex Imaging Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

- Added Positions: PENN, QTWO, MSTR, DKS, SGH, IIVI, CREE, HSKA, EYE, MODN, LYFT, BBIO, GKOS, WGO, TTGT, GPRO, NCLH, MCS, Z, PD, MLAB, BE, W, NTRA, SPLK, ENV, BL, TWTR, ABNB, RNG, PFPT, RDFN, PDD, RVNC, TVTX, ACCD, VRNS, LLNW, GEO, DKNG, MTSI, FLXN, VNET,
- Reduced Positions: ARAY, VREX, JAZZ, PI, IMAX, MP, GBX, MNKD, PRGS, AAL, LITE, PRFT, ZNGA, PETQ, JBT, GWRE, SAVE, HLIT, NET, CRY, KN, CHGG, EB, INFN, BSY, FSLY, RPD, CENX, VRNT, INSM, CDMO, EVBG, GVA, ONEM, VNE, ENPH, REAL, MGNI, OIS, DBX, OKTA, MDRX, HLX, NVMI, RLGY, VG, EVH, BAND, COUP, ZGNX, GOSS, LPSN, PCRX, SDC, GRPN, IDCC, LCII, CAKE, RPAY, LRN, ITRI, VCRA, NUVA, ALRM, AEO, KAMN, CUTR, WETF, MDB, VECO, IVC, SPOT, KBR, FCN, PANW, CNMD, NSIT, GTLS, HUBS, HCAT, ELY, MITK, OMCL, MIDD, FEYE, FIVN, PRO, NVST, WK, LYV, CHTR, EXAS, BOX, SSRM, TRHC, ECPG,
For the details of Absolute Convertible Arbitrage Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absolute+convertible+arbitrage+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Absolute Convertible Arbitrage Fund
- Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) - -228,889 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
- Granite Construction Inc (GVA) - -134,519 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - -256,183 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - -50,176 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - -28,463 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Forum Funds still held -39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Forum Funds still held -40,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $633.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Forum Funds still held -3,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Forum Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $56.59, with an estimated average price of $48.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Forum Funds still held -73,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in II-VI Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Forum Funds still held -27,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.
