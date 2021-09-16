Forum Funds Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells Accuray Inc, Varex Imaging Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Added Positions: PENN, QTWO, MSTR, DKS, SGH, IIVI, CREE, HSKA, EYE, MODN, LYFT, BBIO, GKOS, WGO, TTGT, GPRO, NCLH, MCS, Z, PD, MLAB, BE, W, NTRA, SPLK, ENV, BL, TWTR, ABNB, RNG, PFPT, RDFN, PDD, RVNC, TVTX, ACCD, VRNS, LLNW, GEO, DKNG, MTSI, FLXN, VNET,

PENN, QTWO, MSTR, DKS, SGH, IIVI, CREE, HSKA, EYE, MODN, LYFT, BBIO, GKOS, WGO, TTGT, GPRO, NCLH, MCS, Z, PD, MLAB, BE, W, NTRA, SPLK, ENV, BL, TWTR, ABNB, RNG, PFPT, RDFN, PDD, RVNC, TVTX, ACCD, VRNS, LLNW, GEO, DKNG, MTSI, FLXN, VNET, Reduced Positions: ARAY, VREX, JAZZ, PI, IMAX, MP, GBX, MNKD, PRGS, AAL, LITE, PRFT, ZNGA, PETQ, JBT, GWRE, SAVE, HLIT, NET, CRY, KN, CHGG, EB, INFN, BSY, FSLY, RPD, CENX, VRNT, INSM, CDMO, EVBG, GVA, ONEM, VNE, ENPH, REAL, MGNI, OIS, DBX, OKTA, MDRX, HLX, NVMI, RLGY, VG, EVH, BAND, COUP, ZGNX, GOSS, LPSN, PCRX, SDC, GRPN, IDCC, LCII, CAKE, RPAY, LRN, ITRI, VCRA, NUVA, ALRM, AEO, KAMN, CUTR, WETF, MDB, VECO, IVC, SPOT, KBR, FCN, PANW, CNMD, NSIT, GTLS, HUBS, HCAT, ELY, MITK, OMCL, MIDD, FEYE, FIVN, PRO, NVST, WK, LYV, CHTR, EXAS, BOX, SSRM, TRHC, ECPG,

Investment company Forum Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, SMART Global Holdings Inc, sells Accuray Inc, Varex Imaging Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Impinj Inc, Imax Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forum Funds. As of 2021Q2, Forum Funds owns 143 stocks with a total value of $-264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) - -228,889 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999% Granite Construction Inc (GVA) - -134,519 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999% American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - -256,183 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - -50,176 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - -28,463 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Forum Funds still held -39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Forum Funds still held -40,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $633.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Forum Funds still held -3,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Forum Funds still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $56.59, with an estimated average price of $48.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Forum Funds still held -73,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in II-VI Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Forum Funds still held -27,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.