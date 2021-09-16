Medexus Holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today held its annual and special meeting of shareholders virtually. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated August 6, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Peter van der Velden 3,602,083 97.31% 99,537 2.69% Ken d’Entremont 3,645,332 98.48% 56,288 1.52% Michael Mueller 3,581,757 96.76% 119,863 3.24% Benoit Gravel 3,618,557 97.76% 83,063 2.24% Stephen Nelson 3,619,057 97.77% 82,563 2.23% Adele M. Gulfo 3,629,406 98.05% 72,214 1.95%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuring year, the approval of the amended and restated by-law no. 1 of the Company and for the amendments to the Company’s amended and restated 2018 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

