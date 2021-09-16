ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes ASE for creating and delivering exceptional, unique technology and/or value proposition for Cisco, and consistently introducing emerging or unique technology to enable Cisco's success.

“The way we anticipate, navigate and respond to global events that impact our industry will determine how the world builds a more sustainable, more resilient, and more inclusive future,” said Marco De Martin, vice president, Global Supplier Management, Cisco. “Our theme this year, ‘Together Toward Tomorrow’ highlights the criticality of our extended partner and supplier network. Despite the tremendous challenges we faced this past year, we have collectively remained focused on our shared goals. Together with our valued partners, we look forward to continuing to help our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, transform their infrastructure and secure their enterprise.”

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About ASE, Inc.

ASE, Inc. is the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. Alongside a broad portfolio of established assembly and test technologies, ASE delivers innovative advanced packaging and system-in-package solutions to meet growth momentum across a broad range of end markets, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, High-Performance Computing, and more. To learn about our advances in System-in-Package, Fanout, MEMS & Sensor, Flip Chip, and 2.5D, 3D and TSV technologies, all ultimately geared towards applications to improve lifestyle and efficiency, please visit: aseglobal.com.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005912r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005912/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment