Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Center in Moosic

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, a new 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility. The event occurred on the site of the new facility at 60 Glenmaura National Blvd. in Moosic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005933/en/

ACHC_Geisinger_photo_digging.jpg

On September 16, 2021, Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare broke ground on the new Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast slated to open in the fall of 2022 in Moosic, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Business Wire)

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of behavioral health services, and Geisinger, which serves more than 1 million people across 45 counties in Pennsylvania. The center will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The facility will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This array of acute behavioral health services provides a level of care unparalleled in northeastern Pennsylvania, especially for children and adolescents. The facility represents an approximately $40 million investment in the community.

“The need for behavioral health resources is a national issue that we also face here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for all of the communities we serve, and we are excited to partner with Acadia to provide these much-needed services close to home for our patients.”

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce this new facility to Moosic and the surrounding communities,” said Debbie Osteen, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are so proud to work together to address a rising need in this area. This facility, like all in the Geisinger network, will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.”

Geisinger and Acadia will open a similar facility in Danville, with construction slated to begin in 2022. These two new centers will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center, providing additional capacity and expanded private room availability at those hospitals. Together, the new facilities are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005933r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005933/en/

