Blackrock Eurofund Buys ASML Holding NV, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Allfunds Group PLC, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, ASR Nederland NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Allfunds Group PLC, Schneider Electric SE, BNP Paribas, sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, ASR Nederland NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Eurofund. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Eurofund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 22,186 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 16,371 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56% Schneider Electric SE (SU) - 44,747 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.18% BNP Paribas (BNP) - 109,146 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56% DSV Panalpina A/S (DSV) - 26,169 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%

Blackrock Eurofund initiated holding in Allfunds Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 124,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $745.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 22,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $568.1 and $687.3, with an estimated average price of $634.29. The stock is now traded at around $621.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 16,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in Schneider Electric SE by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $126.22 and $137.52, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $153.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 44,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in BNP Paribas by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $57.57, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 109,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in Kering SA by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $588.6 and $761.9, with an estimated average price of $692.87. The stock is now traded at around $631.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund added to a holding in KONE Oyj by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.34 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Eurofund sold out a holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $46.92.

Blackrock Eurofund reduced to a holding in ASR Nederland NV by 29.35%. The sale prices were between $32.59 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Blackrock Eurofund still held 11,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.