Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Rogers Communications Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Altria Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Rogers Communications Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Communications Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Komatsu, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Altria Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+basic+value+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,019,692 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,212,101 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25%
  3. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 410,063 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,183,764 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
  5. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 1,222,314 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.95 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 977,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $818.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 46,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 437,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Komatsu Ltd (6301)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Komatsu Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2760.5 and $3477, with an estimated average price of $3195.75. The stock is now traded at around $2847.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 910,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 144,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Woodside Petroleum Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 799,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 113.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 368,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.97%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2872.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,110,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,340,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 260,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 615,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Reduced: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 27.97%. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 820,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 30.5%. The sale prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 182,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 294,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.. Also check out:

1. BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLACKROCK BASIC VALUE FUND, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider