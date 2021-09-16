Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Rogers Communications Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: RCI.B, FCNCA, STLD, 6301, FISV, WPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Communications Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Komatsu, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Altria Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,019,692 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,212,101 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 410,063 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,183,764 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 1,222,314 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.95 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 977,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $818.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 46,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 437,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Komatsu Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2760.5 and $3477, with an estimated average price of $3195.75. The stock is now traded at around $2847.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 910,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 144,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Woodside Petroleum Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 799,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 113.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 368,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.97%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2872.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,110,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,340,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 260,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 615,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 27.97%. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 820,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 30.5%. The sale prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 182,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Blackrock Basic Value Fund, Inc. still held 294,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.