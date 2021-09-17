Micron Technology Inc (MU) SVP & CFO David Zinsner Sold $589,743 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Micron Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Zinsner (insider trades) sold 8,050 shares of MU on 09/15/2021 at an average price of $73.26 a share. The total sale was $589,743.
For the complete insider trading history of MU, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment