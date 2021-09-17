Blackrock Funds Buys Organon

Investment company Blackrock Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Funds. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Funds owns 25 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO. Also check out:
1. BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of BLACKROCK EXCHANGE PORTFOLIO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,093 shares, 31.29% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 80,298 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 98,910 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 78,065 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 66,690 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.
