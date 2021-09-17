Blackrock Funds Buys Organon

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Reduced Positions: AXP, BRK/B, JPM,

Investment company Blackrock Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Funds. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Funds owns 25 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,093 shares, 31.29% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 80,298 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 98,910 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 78,065 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 66,690 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.