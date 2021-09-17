BlackRock Funds IV Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc, FirstEnergy Corp

- New Purchases: NLOK, DGX, RSG, WM, NOC, HRL, LMT, ORCL, APD, AIZ, PEP, EVRG, AMCR, HTA, SON, ATO, ES, UNP, CONE, SO, HAS, STAG, OMC, SWX, HR, SM,
- Added Positions: CLX, KMB, GILD, VZ, MRK, AMGN, JNJ, CMCSA, PG, PAYX, CL, AEP, FLO, ADP, WEC, PFE, ED, K, GIS, DUK, MMM, CSCO, AGR, AEE, PSA, LNT, WU, ALL, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: CAG, UPS, KR, CHRW, CVS, HLI, VIRT, PKG, XEL, JNPR, CPB, HD, CMS,
- Sold Out: TXN, ABBV, FE, LLY, SCCO, CBOE, MSM, MAA, CPT, NFG,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 381,268 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 95,899 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 33,915 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 148,269 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.80%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 41,463 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.00%
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 381,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $155.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 76,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $124.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 89,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $153.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 69,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $349.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 26,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 200,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 74,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 171,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 148,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $217.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 82.74%. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 38,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 71.76%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 13,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Kroger Co (KR)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 66.84%. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 78,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 70.22%. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 24,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.1%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 53,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 54.5%. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 54,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund.
1. BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund keeps buying
