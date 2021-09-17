BlackRock Funds IV Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc, FirstEnergy Corp

New Purchases: NLOK, DGX, RSG, WM, NOC, HRL, LMT, ORCL, APD, AIZ, PEP, EVRG, AMCR, HTA, SON, ATO, ES, UNP, CONE, SO, HAS, STAG, OMC, SWX, HR, SM,

Investment company BlackRock Funds IV Current Portfolio ) buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Republic Services Inc, Waste Management Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, AbbVie Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds IV. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Funds IV owns 69 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 381,268 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 95,899 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% Public Storage (PSA) - 33,915 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 148,269 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.80% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 41,463 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.00%

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 381,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $155.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 76,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $124.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 89,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $153.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 69,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $349.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 26,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 200,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 74,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 171,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 148,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $217.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 82.74%. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 38,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 71.76%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 13,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 66.84%. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 78,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 70.22%. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 24,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.1%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 53,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds IV reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 54.5%. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. BlackRock Funds IV still held 54,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.