BlackRock Funds III Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company BlackRock Funds III Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds III. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Funds III owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 6,075 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93% iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 4,291 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 255 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.48% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 408 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.64% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 85 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio.

BlackRock Funds III added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds III added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $112.84 and $114.84, with an estimated average price of $113.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-06-30.