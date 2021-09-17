BlackRock Funds III Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

For the details of BlackRock LifePath Dynamic 2065 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+lifepath+dynamic+2065+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock LifePath Dynamic 2065 Fund
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 6,075 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93%
- iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 4,291 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 255 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.48%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 408 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.64%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 85 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio.
BlackRock Funds III added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
BlackRock Funds III added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $112.84 and $114.84, with an estimated average price of $113.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-06-30.
