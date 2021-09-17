Logo
Dada Group Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System to accelerate delivery digitalization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("DADA"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System. Based on Dada Now's self-developed Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, it provides integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant application, rider application, to empower retail chain brands and delivery service providers to improve their delivery and management efficiency. More than 100 merchants, that operate proprietary delivery teams or need delivery services, have adopted this system to match their omni-channel orders, manage delivery capacity and dispatch orders.

Dada's Smart Delivery SaaS System aims to empower delivery service providers, enhance rider stickiness, and accelerate the industry's digitalization. Leveraging the crowdsourcing model, it provides integrated delivery solutions including digitalized rider management, smart order recommendation and dispatching for retailers and service providers. To date, the system has established partnerships with multiple chain brands and delivery service providers, including JD Liquor World, Seven Fresh Supermarket, and Liansheng Group.

Unlike traditional e-commerce, on-demand retail requires quicker and better delivery for consumers. It's challenging to manage delivery teams for offline fulfillment and achieve high efficiency. Dada Now identified this anomaly, as most retail chains lack the ability to develop their own delivery management system, and has now launched the SaaS system to accelerate the digitalization of the on-demand delivery industry.

After years of development, the scale of users in China's on-demand delivery market continues to grow and shows little sign of slowing as more as more consumers enjoy the convenience of home-delivery services. A recent iResearch report stated that the open on-demand delivery market in China would have a compound annual average growth rate of 36% from 2020 to 2024. The coming decade will witness exponential growth in the on-demand delivery arena.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN10567&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-launches-smart-delivery-saas-system-to-accelerate-delivery-digitalization-301379282.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10567&Transmission_Id=202109162354PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10567&DateId=20210916
