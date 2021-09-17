Logo
Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. Buys Cellnex Telecom SA, Futu Holdings, Sinch AB, Sells , Zalando SE, Jardine Strategic Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cellnex Telecom SA, Futu Holdings, Sinch AB, Endeavour Group, Epiroc AB, sells , Zalando SE, Jardine Strategic Holdings, , Nagoya Railroad Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Index Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. owns 847 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ishares+msci+eafe+international+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund
  1. Nestle SA (NESN) - 1,291,408 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 188,040 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 314,924 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 124,442 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  5. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 995,274 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sinch AB (SINCH)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Sinch AB. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $174, with an estimated average price of $147.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 204,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI B)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EDP Renovaveis SA (EDPR)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in EDP Renovaveis SA. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavour Group Ltd (EDV)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Endeavour Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 567,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Embracer Group AB (EMBRAC B)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $218.8 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $241.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 114,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 64.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 228,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Partners Group Holding AG by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $1207 and $1418.5, with an estimated average price of $1327.78. The stock is now traded at around $1609.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renesas Electronics Corp (6723)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Renesas Electronics Corp by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $1114 and $1335, with an estimated average price of $1215.32. The stock is now traded at around $1389.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 561,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.31 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Delivery Hero SE by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CaixaBank SA (CABK)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in CaixaBank SA by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.577000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,980,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (RSA)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.81 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDSHF)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Sold Out: (CCL)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.3 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd (9048)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1912 and $2633, with an estimated average price of $2308.82.

Sold Out: Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc (9508)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $855 and $1092, with an estimated average price of $943.45.

Sold Out: Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc (9504)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1011 and $1359, with an estimated average price of $1148.06.

Reduced: Zalando SE (ZAL)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zalando SE by 68.73%. The sale prices were between $83 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $90.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 21,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sartorius AG (SRT3)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sartorius AG by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $475.8, with an estimated average price of $428.34. The stock is now traded at around $565.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 11,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 20.9%. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 899,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Uniper SE (UN01)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Uniper SE by 53.72%. The sale prices were between $28.94 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 41,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Electricite de France SA (EDF)

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Electricite de France SA by 22.99%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 208,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund. Also check out:

1. iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that iShares MSCI EAFE International Index Fund keeps buying
insider

insider