Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. Buys Cellnex Telecom SA, Futu Holdings, Sinch AB, Sells , Zalando SE, Jardine Strategic Holdings

Investment company Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Cellnex Telecom SA, Futu Holdings, Sinch AB, Endeavour Group, Epiroc AB, sells , Zalando SE, Jardine Strategic Holdings, , Nagoya Railroad Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Index Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. owns 847 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 1,291,408 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 188,040 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 314,924 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 124,442 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Novartis AG (NOVN) - 995,274 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Sinch AB. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $174, with an estimated average price of $147.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 204,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in EDP Renovaveis SA. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Endeavour Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 567,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Embracer Group AB. The purchase prices were between $218.8 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $241.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 114,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 64.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 228,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Partners Group Holding AG by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $1207 and $1418.5, with an estimated average price of $1327.78. The stock is now traded at around $1609.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Renesas Electronics Corp by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $1114 and $1335, with an estimated average price of $1215.32. The stock is now traded at around $1389.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 561,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.31 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Delivery Hero SE by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. added to a holding in CaixaBank SA by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.577000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,980,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1912 and $2633, with an estimated average price of $2308.82.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $855 and $1092, with an estimated average price of $943.45.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1011 and $1359, with an estimated average price of $1148.06.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zalando SE by 68.73%. The sale prices were between $83 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $90.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 21,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sartorius AG by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $475.8, with an estimated average price of $428.34. The stock is now traded at around $565.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 11,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 20.9%. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 899,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Uniper SE by 53.72%. The sale prices were between $28.94 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 41,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Electricite de France SA by 22.99%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Blackrock Index Funds, Inc. still held 208,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.