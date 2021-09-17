BlackRock Funds V Buys Syneos Health Inc, SM Energy Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

- New Purchases: SYNH, SM, FANG, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT,
- Added Positions: DSEY, ST, AVTR, TITR,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, WMB, ATC, CHK, CSTM, XOG, COMM, VICI, LYV, ESI, GLPI, CCO,
- Sold Out: BHC, PPD, TRGP, CPE, ARW,
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 1,881,037 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,053,482 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.18%
- Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 1,867,192 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,209,508 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,124,284 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 307,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 947,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 247,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 613,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 254,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 319,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,497,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 368,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telecom Italia SpA (TITR)
BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Telecom Italia SpA by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.47. The stock is now traded at around $0.376400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,758,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.Sold Out: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92.Sold Out: Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Arrow Global Group PLC. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $3.04.
