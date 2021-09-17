BlackRock Funds V Buys Syneos Health Inc, SM Energy Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

New Purchases: SYNH, SM, FANG, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT,

Investment company BlackRock Funds V Current Portfolio ) buys Syneos Health Inc, SM Energy Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc, Atotech, Chesapeake Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds V. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Funds V owns 29 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+high+yield+bond+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 1,881,037 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,053,482 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.18% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 1,867,192 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,209,508 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 2,124,284 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 307,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 947,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 247,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 613,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 254,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 319,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,497,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 368,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in Telecom Italia SpA by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.47. The stock is now traded at around $0.376400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,758,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Arrow Global Group PLC. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $3.04.