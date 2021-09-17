BlackRock Income Fund Buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Telenet Group Holding NV, UBS Group AG, Sells HSBC Holdings PLC, ING Groep NV, Nordea Bank Abp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Telenet Group Holding NV, UBS Group AG, Telecom Italia SpA, Syneos Health Inc, sells HSBC Holdings PLC, ING Groep NV, Nordea Bank Abp, Societe Generale SA, Intesa Sanpaolo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Income Fund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 846,706 shares, 30.68% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 530,200 shares, 28.20% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 308,079 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 183,131 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN) - 106,219 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.59%

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.68%. The holding were 846,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $13.63 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 46,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in UniCredit SpA. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.752000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Telenet Group Holding NV by 214.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $33.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 29,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Telecom Italia SpA by 195.69%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.47. The stock is now traded at around $0.376400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,344,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 143.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.37.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The sale prices were between $2.22 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $2.35.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Arrow Global Group PLC. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $3.04.