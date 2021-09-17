The Way to Best LCOE (IV)

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fraunhofer ISE, the world leading solar institution, has completed the assessment of CAPEX and LCOE of new generation of ultra-high power modules 210mm (G12) from Trina Solar and 182mm (M10) series from other manufacturer.

Founded in 1981, Fraunhofer ISE is the largest solar research institute in Europe. Based in Freiburg, Germany, it is a constituent entity of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the world's leading applied research organization.

The study results show that the new generation of 210mm (G12) and 182mm (M10) modules performs better than the conventional 166mms (M6) modules in both CAPEX and LCOE, G12 performs better than M10, and M10 performs better than M6. The CAPEX of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.2% lower than that of the M10 540W modules, and the LCOE is 4.1% lower than the latter. The LCOE of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.5% lower than that of the M10 585W modules, and is up to 7.4% lower than that of the M6 455W modules.

Results:

1. The Vertex G12 modules have the best CAPEX and LCOE. Compared to the M10 modules, the G12 600W and 670W modules perform particularly well, reducing CAPEX by up to 1.5-2 €cWp and LCOE by up to 3-4.5%. Compared to the M6 modules, the LCOE could be reduced by 6.5%-7.4%.

2. Due to savings of the costs of trackers, G12 600W and 670W modules possess savings of around 0.5~1€c/Wp or 11% compared to the M10 series.

3. Thanks to the innovative design of low-voltage and high-string power, the 210mm 550W, 600W and 670W modules have savings of the costs of electrical systems, which are up to approximately 14.1~21.4% compared to the M6 series.

4. Lower transportation costs account for the superior performance of the G12 600W and 670W modules. Within the same 40-foot container, the power of loadable G12 600W and 670W modules can be increased by about 12%.

In the era of grid parity, the advanced Vertex 210mm series of modules have a prominent edge in Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

Assessment site: Germany

Method of installation: Fixed-tilts (landscape)

Inverter: string inverter

Module Power [W] 455 540 550 590 605 665 Cell Type M6 M10 G12 M10 G12 G12 Module Size [mm] 2102 x 1040 2256 x 1133 2384 x 1096 2411 x 1134 2172 x 1303 2384 x 1303













Inverter SUN2000-215KTL-H0 / SUN2000-215KTL-H3 Modules/String 28 28 37 26 34 31 Strings/Inverter 19 16 12 16 12 12 String power [kW] 12.74 15.12 20.35 15.34 20.57 20.62













DC/AC Ratio 1.14 1.13 1.15 1.14 1.15 1.15 Pitch [m] 6.03 6.56 6.35 6.56 7.53 7.53 Tilt [°] 20° Shading angle [°] 35° GCR 54.8%













DC Capacity [kW] 9,924 9,919 10,012 10,063 10,120 10,143 AC Capacity [kW] 8,815 Module numbers 21,812 18,368 18,204 17,056 16,728 15,252 Inverter numbers 41

















Figure IV: Assessment parameters

