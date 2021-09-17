Logo
The Way to Best LCOE (IV)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fraunhofer ISE study Ι : Vertex 670W's LCOE reduced by 7.4%, Trina Solar 210 mono-facial modules with fixed tilts demonstrate outstanding system value

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fraunhofer ISE, the world leading solar institution, has completed the assessment of CAPEX and LCOE of new generation of ultra-high power modules 210mm (G12) from Trina Solar and 182mm (M10) series from other manufacturer.

Founded in 1981, Fraunhofer ISE is the largest solar research institute in Europe. Based in Freiburg, Germany, it is a constituent entity of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the world's leading applied research organization.

The study results show that the new generation of 210mm (G12) and 182mm (M10) modules performs better than the conventional 166mms (M6) modules in both CAPEX and LCOE, G12 performs better than M10, and M10 performs better than M6. The CAPEX of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.2% lower than that of the M10 540W modules, and the LCOE is 4.1% lower than the latter. The LCOE of the Vertex G12 670W is 4.5% lower than that of the M10 585W modules, and is up to 7.4% lower than that of the M6 455W modules.

Results:

1. The Vertex G12 modules have the best CAPEX and LCOE. Compared to the M10 modules, the G12 600W and 670W modules perform particularly well, reducing CAPEX by up to 1.5-2 €cWp and LCOE by up to 3-4.5%. Compared to the M6 modules, the LCOE could be reduced by 6.5%-7.4%.

1.jpg

2.jpg

2. Due to savings of the costs of trackers, G12 600W and 670W modules possess savings of around 0.5~1€c/Wp or 11% compared to the M10 series.

3. Thanks to the innovative design of low-voltage and high-string power, the 210mm 550W, 600W and 670W modules have savings of the costs of electrical systems, which are up to approximately 14.1~21.4% compared to the M6 series.

4. Lower transportation costs account for the superior performance of the G12 600W and 670W modules. Within the same 40-foot container, the power of loadable G12 600W and 670W modules can be increased by about 12%.

3.jpg

In the era of grid parity, the advanced Vertex 210mm series of modules have a prominent edge in Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

Assessment site: Germany

Method of installation: Fixed-tilts (landscape)

Inverter: string inverter

Module Power [W]

455

540

550

590

605

665

Cell Type

M6

M10

G12

M10

G12

G12

Module Size [mm]

2102 x 1040

2256 x 1133

2384 x 1096

2411 x 1134

2172 x 1303

2384 x 1303








Inverter

SUN2000-215KTL-H0 / SUN2000-215KTL-H3

Modules/String

28

28

37

26

34

31

Strings/Inverter

19

16

12

16

12

12

String power [kW]

12.74

15.12

20.35

15.34

20.57

20.62








DC/AC Ratio

1.14

1.13

1.15

1.14

1.15

1.15

Pitch [m]

6.03

6.56

6.35

6.56

7.53

7.53

Tilt [°]

20°

Shading angle [°]

35°

GCR

54.8%








DC Capacity [kW]

9,924

9,919

10,012

10,063

10,120

10,143

AC Capacity [kW]

8,815

Module numbers

21,812

18,368

18,204

17,056

16,728

15,252

Inverter numbers

41









Figure IV: Assessment parameters

Click to download Fraunhofer ISE's PPTs on the Vertex modules tests:

https://pages.trinasolar.com/GLB-PV-tech.html

Three rounds of assessment of Trina Solar's Vertex series by DNV GL, a leading international third-party organization.

The Way to Best LCOE (I)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-i-%E2%80%93-system-value-assessment-trina-600w-vertex-bifacial-dual

The Way to Best LCOE (II)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-ii

The Way to Best LCOE (III)

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mabos-costs-reduced-63-dnv-gl-report-trina-solar-vertex-210mm-modules%E2%80%99-advantages

For more information, please contact Trina Solar's local sales representatives. Or Mailto: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN09224&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-way-to-best-lcoe-iv-301379291.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN09224&Transmission_Id=202109170003PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN09224&DateId=20210917
