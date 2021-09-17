BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. Buys Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, SM Energy Co, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc

New Purchases: SYNH, FANG, SM, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT,

SYNH, FANG, SM, DVN, COP, ARMK, EQT, Added Positions: DSEY, XOG, ST, AVTR,

DSEY, XOG, ST, AVTR, Reduced Positions: KMI, WMB, CHK, ATC, VICI, LYV, COMM, GLPI, ESI, CSTM, CCO,

KMI, WMB, CHK, ATC, VICI, LYV, COMM, GLPI, ESI, CSTM, CCO, Sold Out: BHC, PPD, TRGP,

Investment company BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Syneos Health Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, SM Energy Co, Devon Energy Corp, Diversey Holdings, sells Bausch Health Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Williams Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Atotech during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 33,868 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 49,443 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 60,163 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.15% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 46,820 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 29,549 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 9,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 7,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 26,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 19,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 9,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 187.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 43,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. added to a holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 13,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 9,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 81.64%. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.28%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 8,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.19%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 5,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.46%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 33,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 92.65%. The sale prices were between $20.25 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 1,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 32.05%. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 3,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. reduced to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 39.38%. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds II, Inc. still held 14,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.