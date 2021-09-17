BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Comcast Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Comcast Corp, Deere, BP PLC, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $43 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+strategic+global+bond+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,400 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.57% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 45,000 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 17,451 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Sonos Inc (SONO) - 22,072 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Deere & Co (DE) - 2,112 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 360.13%

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.55 and $108.85, with an estimated average price of $107.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 20,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.46. The stock is now traded at around $0.447700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 815,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2887.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $378.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.02%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 360.13%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 754.71%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $207.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 286.36%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1475.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Allianz SE by 143.74%. The purchase prices were between $210.9 and $222.65, with an estimated average price of $216.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 121.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.