BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm Inc, MetLife Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, JPMorgan Chase, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm Inc, MetLife Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, DexCom Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, JPMorgan Chase, ServiceNow Inc, Applied Materials Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Series Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. owns 224 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+balanced+capital+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,941 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,717 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,895 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,684 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.08%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,163 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.97%
New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 57,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $153.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 91.97%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 42,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 108.68%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 34,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 166.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 211.40%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $565.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 141.81%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $663.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 169.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 70,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $311.59 and $353.51, with an estimated average price of $336.82.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.



