Blackrock Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,730,481 shares, 61.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 1,170,000 shares, 38.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.70%
Blackrock Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $116.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.65%. The holding were 1,730,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Blackrock Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 408.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.4 and $107.74, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.81%. The holding were 1,170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
