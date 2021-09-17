BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund Buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Sealed Air Corp, sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund owns 525 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+advantage+smid+cap+v.i.+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 50,927 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.52% Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 41,092 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.87% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 15,931 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 31,111 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) - 15,421 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.90%

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 23,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 39,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 32,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 50,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in PTC Inc by 2931.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 11,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 136.87%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 2468.75%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 352.09%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 93.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 50,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 589.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in TD Synnex. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap V.I. Fund sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88.