Love Hemp Receives Initial Amazon Order

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Love Hemp Receives Initial Amazon Order

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has received its initial order from Amazon.

Love Hemp was invited by Amazon to join its limited range of CBD products listed on amazon.co.uk. Following a rigorous compliance process, a number of Love Hemp SKUs have been ordered by Amazon and will be available to purchase on amazon.co.uk shortly. The Company expects this available product range to increase as the authorisation process continues.

As an Amazon Vendor, Love Hemp will also have its own dedicated virtual store through which Amazon and the Company will conduct marketing activities to drive awareness and visibility of Love Hemp products. Operating on the Amazon Vendor platform, Amazon will place orders with Love Hemp in order to fulfil consumer orders from Amazon's central depot. These orders will be shipped across the UK and into Europe.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "Securing an invitation, and fulfilling the compliance required, to list our products on Amazon is a significant achievement for Love Hemp. It is further validation of our brand strength and product quality as well as the rapidly changing sentiment of retail giants to offer premium CBD products to their consumers.

Our presence on amazon.co.uk opens a new major online sales channel for Love Hemp. We look forward to building on this initial order and the successful opening of the Love Hemp virtual store."

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
[email protected]

+44 (0) 7500 773 415
[email protected]

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited		+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
[email protected]
AQSE Corporate Advisor
Mark Anwyl
Peterhouse Capital Limited		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
[email protected]
Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh		+44 (0) 207 138 3204
[email protected]

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664468/Love-Hemp-Receives-Initial-Amazon-Order

img.ashx?id=664468

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment