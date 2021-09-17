Logo
MINDCURE to Participate in Maxim Group LLC's Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17 , 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17 , 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will participate in two panel sessions at the Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on September 22, 2021.

Ms. Ramsden will participate in the following panel sessions, The Second Generation – Beyond Psilocybin and MDMA and Delivery, Manufacturing and Technology as part of the virtual panel series 'Disruptors in the Mental Health Space.' The panel discussions will be moderated by Dr. Jason McCarthy, Maxim's Senior Research Analyst covering Healthcare, along with other important voices in the Mental Health industry.

To attend the virtual panels, please register on the M-Vest platform here. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MINDCURE management, please contact your Maxim representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected]

About Mind Cure Health Inc.
MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook,Twitter, andInstagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information
Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; that iSTRYM will be brought to commercial deployment in the near term or otherwise or that it will reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, or support transformation and healing, or that the deployment may not occur at the scale or within the time frame contemplated.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=TO10357&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-to-participate-in-maxim-group-llcs-advances-in-mental-health-virtual-conference-301379146.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO10357&Transmission_Id=202109170330PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO10357&DateId=20210917
