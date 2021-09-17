BevCanna To Host Special Management Call Monday September 20

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today is pleased to announce it will host a special management call to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments. The teleconference will be held on Monday September 20, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. PST.

The teleconference will be hosted by BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone and CFO John Campbell, and President Melise Panetta.

Teleconference Participant Information

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:

US/Canada (toll-free): 1-800-319-4610

International (toll): +1-604-638-5340 ()

UK (toll-free): 0808-101-2791

Please dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial 1-800-319-6413 (toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010 (toll) and use the passcode 7738 #. The Company will also provide a recap of the management teleconference and provide links to the Bloomberg BNN interview.

Webcast Participant Information

To join the call via live streaming, please use the link below:

http%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.ca%2Flinks%2Fbevcanna20210920.html

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure+Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef+Brands.

