CheongKwanJang opens 'Ginseng Museum Cafe' in Manhattan, New York

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CheongKwanJang opens 'Ginseng Museum Cafe' in Manhattan, New York

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The world's first red ginseng experience-type concept store created by CheongKwanJang, opened on the 14th

- The meaning of symbolic space where guests can directly see and feel the value and excellence of Korean ginseng

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CheongKwanJang, the global No. 1 red ginseng brand, a brand of KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.), opened 'Ginseng Museum Cafe by CheongKwanJang' in Manhattan, New York on the 14th.

outside_the_cafe.jpg

'Ginseng Museum Cafe', the world's first experiential store created by CheongKwanJang, combines the museum and cafe form so that customers can directly feel the efficacy and premium value of CheongKwanJang red ginseng.

The history and value, cultivation and processing methods, and efficacy of Korean ginseng as Korea's first export product and the progenitor of K-food are visually reproduced using 3D sculptures and digital images. In the Red Ginseng Brewery Zone, visitors can experience and enjoy the experience of the decoction being extracted for 24 hours with their own eyes.

With interest in immunity growing amid the global covid19 pandemic, red ginseng, Korea's representative immunity material, is also attracting attention in the United States. CheongKwanJang is also increasing interest from locals, with sales on Amazon, the leading e-commerce platform in the US, more than tripled compared to the previous year.

Kim Naesoo, Global CIC Director of KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.), who attended the opening event, said, "It is meaningful that another cultural content, 'Ginseng Museum Cafe,' has been added to 32nd Street in Manhattan, which symbolizes small Korea in the United States." We hope that many Americans and people around the world will experience and remember the excellence of Korean ginseng through this place."

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World's No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world's leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgc.co.kr/en/intro/global-kgc/global-introduction.do.

CKJ_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN10637&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheongkwanjang-opens-ginseng-museum-cafe-in-manhattan-new-york-301379429.html

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10637&Transmission_Id=202109170427PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10637&DateId=20210917
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment