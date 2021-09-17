Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Osberg, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance, and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page at: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 7, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 14, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13723060. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F

