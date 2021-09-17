Logo
AMIN SHAHIDI, FORMER SENSORMATIC SENIOR EXECUTIVE, JOINS VSBLTY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, PA., September 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced today the addition of Amin Shahidi, a former senior strategy executive with Sensormatic, to the VSBLTY Board of Directors. Shahidi brings more than 25 years of high-impact, leadership, digital transformational consulting and consumer/retail expertise to the fast-growing technology company. Most recently, Shahidi was Vice President Global Strategy, Alliances and M&A for Sensormatic Solutions.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said Shahidi has long recognized the value of VSBLTY retail analytics and security application. “In fact, he often championed our service and technology capabilities to his clients and co-executives at Sensormatic.” Hutton said, adding, “He will make an immediate and direct impact on the strategy of the company.”

Shahidi said, on the occasion of his appointment to the VSBLTY Board., “I have been working with the VSBLTY team for several years and have long been a fan of VSBLTY’s industry leadership in shopper engagement using advanced computer vision and retail analytics, as well as security technology. I look forward to contributing to VSBLTY’s strategic planning and implementation, as well as their continued growth.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, 416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

[email protected]

Graham Farell, 416-842-9003

[email protected]

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
[email protected]
