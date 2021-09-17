Logo
Nexters Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 22, 2021

Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
MOSCOW, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexters Inc. ( GDEV), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Nexters will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 3:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.nexters.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International:+44 (0) 2071 928000
UK (toll free):08003767922
UK (local):08445718892
USA (toll free): 18669661396
USA (local): 16315107495
Russian Federation (toll free):81080023575011
Russian Federation (local): 4952499849
Conference ID:2869155

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ukhausb

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Roman Safiyulin | Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]

Media
Andrey Akimov | Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

About Nexters

Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired gaming professionals. Please find more information about Nexters at: https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.

