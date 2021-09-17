Zoomlion Breaks Yet Another Record for High-End Manufacturing, Exports China's Largest Tonnage Crawler Crane

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zoomlion Breaks Yet Another Record for High-End Manufacturing, Exports China's Largest Tonnage Crawler Crane

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 17, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) exported the ZCC32000 crawler crane to Turkey on September 16, setting a new record for the largest tonnage crane exported from China, fully demonstrating the growing brand influence and market competitiveness of Zoomlion's high-end products in international markets.

image1.jpg

The 2,000-ton ZCC32000 is an all-conditions product with maximum load moment of 32,000 ton-meters and maximum boom height reaching 168 meters, and has adopted the modular super-wide dual-boom design. It can adapt to a variety of complex hoisting conditions with improved lifting performance of 10-20 percent compared to products of the same class. The model can switch between single-engine or double-engine operation per the user's hoisting needs, selecting either low fuel consumption or strengthened power operation. The system is highly safe and secure, and can achieve efficient disassembly and assembly.

"Zoomlion's crawler cranes have performed well in construction with high efficiency, excellent equipment safety, stability and reliability, proving the quality of Chinese manufacturing is reliable and trustworthy," said Zoomlion's Partner in Turkey.

The product will be used in a nuclear power plant project before carrying out other wind power and petrochemical project hoisting tasks in Europe.

The export of ZCC32000 is the third time Zoomlion has broken the record for largest tonnage crane exported from China. Previous records were set by the ZCC9800W and ZCC12500 crawler cranes exported to Turkey in September 2020 and June 2021, respectively. Breaking record three times within one year showcased the technology strengths, product quality and brand appeal of Zoomlion's cranes, hoisting the new flag of "high-end manufacturing in China" on the global stage.

"The key reason behind the Zoomlion's continuous breakthroughs of crane export records is we have achieved persistent breakthroughs in core technology development, which has been recognized in the international market" said Luo Kai, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of Zoomlion engineering crane branch.

In H1 2021, Zoomlion's revenue overseas has increased by more than 52.28 percent, among which crane products grew strongly, with sales from January to August increasing by 60.8 percent year-on-year. Zoomlion's sales volume of truck cranes 30 tons and above, has ranked first in the industry, and it holds the highest market share of crawler cranes in China.

favicon.png?sn=CN10669&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-breaks-yet-another-record-for-high-end-manufacturing-exports-chinas-largest-tonnage-crawler-crane-301379458.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10669&Transmission_Id=202109170612PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10669&DateId=20210917
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment