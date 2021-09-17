Logo
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I Buys momo.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Meituan, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BNY Mellon Investment Funds I (Current Portfolio) buys momo.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, China Citic Bank Corp, sells Meituan, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, UPL, Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNY Mellon Investment Funds I. As of 2021Q2, BNY Mellon Investment Funds I owns 227 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNY Mellon Diversified Emerging Markets Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+diversified+emerging+markets+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Diversified Emerging Markets Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 519,600 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 137,800 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 28,044 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.44%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 85,398 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 74,786 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.83%
New Purchase: momo.com Inc (8454)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in momo.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $725.76 and $1428.03, with an estimated average price of $920.39. The stock is now traded at around $2100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (00998)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.67 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,386,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compania de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (CSMG3)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Compania de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NetDragon Websoft Inc (00777)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in NetDragon Websoft Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 206,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLENMARK)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $464.7 and $667.05, with an estimated average price of $588.93. The stock is now traded at around $535.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lonking Holdings Ltd (03339)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Lonking Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,411,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 74,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 260.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 128,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 161.58%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 328,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vale SA (VALE3)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Vale SA by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.39 and $118.72, with an estimated average price of $109.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part (CYRE3)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part by 101.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 202,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO by 4058.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,075,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $898.95 and $1045.4, with an estimated average price of $959.9.

Sold Out: UPL Ltd (UPL)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in UPL Ltd. The sale prices were between $585.4 and $853.55, with an estimated average price of $721.82.

Sold Out: Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600998)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.62 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.28.

Sold Out: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Clicks Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.02 and $263.31, with an estimated average price of $248.27.

Sold Out: Gruma SAB de CV (GRUMAB)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Gruma SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $205.17 and $251.39, with an estimated average price of $225.06.

Reduced: Meituan (03690)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Meituan by 44.86%. The sale prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 23,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (DIB)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC by 97.38%. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 13,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp (00322)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp by 69.62%. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 131,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 63.44%. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 429,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Weichai Power Co Ltd (02338)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 57.38%. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (01171)

BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd by 48.08%. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 296,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



