BNY Mellon Investment Funds I Buys momo.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Meituan, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

- New Purchases: 8454, 00998, CSMG3, 00777, GLENMARK, 03339, TFG, 048260, COLPAL, STGT-F, MCG, 03883, GOTU,
- Added Positions: EEM, PBR, B3SA3, VALE3, CYRE3, VAKBN, 01398, IMP, WEGE3, 03808, PGN, CPLE6, 2408, FIVE, ANG, 02318, ATAD, TIMS3, TIMS3, CSNA3, NIO, ITC, 000157, BBAS3, 2603, 601166, 011780, BIDU, BBSE3, 5168, 01157, INDUSTOWER, 086280, 005930, SSW, 00939, 012330, 2454, ISA, 5871, 02688, 1120, 01308, 03998, 7106, 066570, MOTHERSUMI, 01919, 2207, EREGL, MINDTREE, 005490, BEEF3, 03383, 01336, 06881, 01233, GLOB, 02607, TCAP-F, 01378, 4190, 00813, 01288, 01988, SRTRANSFIN, 105560, INFY, ICT, RECLTD, BRSR6, INDF, 097950, 055550, 086790, CMIG4, 005830, 071050, BIMAS,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, 03690, 2330, DIB, 00322, AMXL, 02338, 01171, 00700, GFNORTEO, HINDUNILVR, 7113, 035720, 1227, 01888, 068270, 01088, BAJFINANCE, 4001, NPN, 02689, 01099, 00867, 375500, LKOD, 016360, AMS, GMEXICOB, HINDALCO, 036570, CIPLA, HEROMOTOCO, 00914, HTO, 207940,
- Sold Out: 600998, HCLTECH, UPL, 02328, CLS, ENBR3, GRUMAB, MDC, LICHSGFIN, AMARAJABAT, PETRONET, 1102, 1216, 2280, 2301, NESTLEIND, 00152, 9910, PLZL,
These are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Diversified Emerging Markets Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 519,600 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 137,800 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 28,044 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.44%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 85,398 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 74,786 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.83%
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in momo.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $725.76 and $1428.03, with an estimated average price of $920.39. The stock is now traded at around $2100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (00998)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.67 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,386,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compania de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG (CSMG3)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Compania de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetDragon Websoft Inc (00777)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in NetDragon Websoft Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 206,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLENMARK)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $464.7 and $667.05, with an estimated average price of $588.93. The stock is now traded at around $535.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lonking Holdings Ltd (03339)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I initiated holding in Lonking Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,411,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 74,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 260.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 128,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 161.58%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 328,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE3)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Vale SA by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.39 and $118.72, with an estimated average price of $109.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part (CYRE3)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part by 101.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 202,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I added to a holding in Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO by 4058.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,075,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $898.95 and $1045.4, with an estimated average price of $959.9.Sold Out: UPL Ltd (UPL)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in UPL Ltd. The sale prices were between $585.4 and $853.55, with an estimated average price of $721.82.Sold Out: Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600998)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $16.79.Sold Out: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.62 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.28.Sold Out: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Clicks Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.02 and $263.31, with an estimated average price of $248.27.Sold Out: Gruma SAB de CV (GRUMAB)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I sold out a holding in Gruma SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $205.17 and $251.39, with an estimated average price of $225.06.Reduced: Meituan (03690)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Meituan by 44.86%. The sale prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 23,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (DIB)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC by 97.38%. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 13,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp (00322)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp by 69.62%. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 131,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 63.44%. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 429,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Weichai Power Co Ltd (02338)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 57.38%. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (01171)
BNY Mellon Investment Funds I reduced to a holding in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd by 48.08%. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. BNY Mellon Investment Funds I still held 296,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.
