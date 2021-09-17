Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. Buys Marriott International Inc, Gartner Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Chubb, AbbVie Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

New Purchases: IT, NOW, CLVT,

IT, NOW, CLVT, Added Positions: MAR, ADBE,

MAR, ADBE, Reduced Positions: ABBV, RHHBY, AAPL, BR,

ABBV, RHHBY, AAPL, BR, Sold Out: CB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott International Inc, Gartner Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Clarivate PLC, sells Chubb, AbbVie Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 718,540 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,231,250 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 383,930 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,602 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,385 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $315.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $656.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $144.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.