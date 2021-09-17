Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. Buys Marriott International Inc, Gartner Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Chubb, AbbVie Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: IT, NOW, CLVT,
- Added Positions: MAR, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, RHHBY, AAPL, BR,
- Sold Out: CB,
For the details of BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+appreciation+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 718,540 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,231,250 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 383,930 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,602 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,385 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $315.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $656.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $144.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Bny Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc..
