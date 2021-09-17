Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) Two Senior Executives Guiding the Company's Newest Division, "PERA Administrators" Plan To Be The "NEW WAY TO TPA"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) Two Senior Executives Guiding the Company's Newest Division, "PERA Administrators" Plan To Be The "NEW WAY TO TPA"

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PERA Administrators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grow Capital, is a third-party public employee retirement plan administrator with a new approach to plan education and participant support that is uniquely positioned to improve the financial wellness of school district and governmental employees nationwide.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising upstarts in the financial technology sector ("FinTech") to provide its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth, that recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PERA, has added two industry professionals who share the innovative plans to forge a better way to provide TPA services to public employees.

The CEO of Grow Capital, Inc Terry Kennedy, said, we are very excited about having two highly experienced executives, Mark Buckley and John Thorne, who understand this market and will help bring immense credibility along with existing relationships that will fuel the growth of PERA Administrators.

Mark Buckley, V.P. of Business Development - East for PERA Administrators, said: "John and I are excited to be part of a team that is committed to providing the most comprehensive solution to TPA administration today. Our goal is to improve participation rates through education, using forward-thinking technology and more personalized service to better ensure that financial goals are met."

John Thorne, Vice President of Business Development - West for PERA Administrators, added: "We feel strongly that public money should fund public services - not high fees to administer plans. Our administration and financial wellness platform not only engages the employees but also provides solutions to improve lives and save public funds by allowing employees to retire on time and be successful.

PERA Administrators is independent and will always work for our clients and their employees. We are not beholden to any particular products or product providers so we can bring expert and non-biased support to guide employees in selecting the plan or plans that best serve their needs. We allow plan sponsors the options for choice while providing tools to manage the program on a single platform.

PERA Administrator's will help ensure that every employee has access to their personalized annual pension review to track progress towards their retirement and financial wellness goals with an industry professional of their choice."

CEO of Grow Capital, Inc Terry Kennedy, said "GRWC is thrilled to have two well known TPA veterans who identified a better way to conduct business leading PERA Administrators. We plan to be an industry disrupting company. They expect to dominate and be a trifecta of good for employees, employers and public budgets. I can't wait to see them change this industry group by group."

###

To be added to the distribution list please email [email protected] with "GRWC" in the subject line.

Learn more about Bombshell Technologies suite of products here: www.bombshelltechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc's filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

Contact:

AF1 Public Relations
702-908-0018
www.growcapitalinc.com

SOURCE: Grow Capital, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664379/Grow-Capital-Inc-GRWC-Two-Senior-Executives-Guiding-the-Companys-Newest-Division-PERA-Administrators-Plan-To-Be-The-NEW-WAY-TO-TPA

img.ashx?id=664379

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment