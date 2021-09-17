HempFusion Announces Increase to Private Placement

HempFusion Wellness Inc. ( TSX:CBD.U, Financial) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from USD $2,000,000 to over USD $2,500,000 (the “Private Placement”). This increase is designed to accommodate additional demand that the Company has received in the financing.

“We received quite a few requests from our large network of retail investors, brokers, and funds, to allow further access into this small strategic private placement,” commented Dr. Jason Mitchell, HempFusion’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “While we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, the incoming funds represent strong investors with expected long term time horizons, and we’re excited to welcome them into our Company at such a pivotal time,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

The closing of the Private Placement has been extended to September 30, 2021 and remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Full details of the Private Placement are set out in the Company’s news release issued on August 27, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Further, the Company announces that David Doherty has resigned as a director of the Company effective September 17, 2021. The board of directors of the Company expresses their appreciation to Mr. Doherty for his contribution to the Company.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion™, Sagely+Naturals™, Apothecanna™, and Probulin+Probiotics™, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands’ product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43products under development.

Available from more than 15,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand’s website, The+Probulin+Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba’s Tmall.com, the world’s largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

