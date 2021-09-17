Logo
Thryv announces Connect21 small business conference dates and keynote speakers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (

THRY, Financial), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, announced today the dates for Connect21, Thryv’s annual conference designed to bring small business owners together to network, learn and celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit.

The 2-day virtual event, to be held on November 10 and 11, will focus on the latest tips and proven strategies that help small business owners build and grow their businesses in today’s digital environment. From established businesses to aspiring business owners, attendees will take away key insights from the conference’s fast-paced agenda full of lively interactive discussions with top speakers.

“Thryv brought greater value to my business by having national level resources/speakers to the table, useful and actionable advice,” said one previous attendee. “The Thryv workshops were fabulous, including [ones] with Thryv users.”

Connect21 attendees will:

  • Hear from inspiring and successful small business experts on the art of managing their business, connecting with customers and achieving financial success.
  • Learn to use the technology that helps businesses thrive when customer expectations are at an all-time high.
  • Network with other small business owners to share experiences and successful strategies in navigating an ever-changing business landscape.

The knowledge-packed days will feature several industry experts and small business advocates, including:

“I am so honored to be the opening keynote speaker for this conference,” said Ray. “I look forward to sharing my best growth tips with attendees to help them grow their business and take it to the next level.”

Registration is now open for Connect21, but virtual attendance is limited. Register today before space runs out.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (

THRY, Financial) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 40,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience tools, which have helped over 40,000 businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 300,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

214.392.9609

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

[email protected]

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

[email protected]

###

Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
2143929609
[email protected]
