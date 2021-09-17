Logo
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Full Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023

Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem in full the $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Floating Rate Notes”) to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the indenture governing the Floating Rate Notes (the “Trustee”). ICE has instructed the Trustee to distribute a notice of redemption to holders of the Floating Rate Notes on September 17, 2021. The Floating Rate Notes will be redeemed on September 27, 2021 in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Floating Rate Notes at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the Floating Rate Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
ICE-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210917005102r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005102/en/

