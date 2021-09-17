Intercontinental Exchange Announces Full Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem in full the $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Floating Rate Notes”) to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the indenture governing the Floating Rate Notes (the “Trustee”). ICE has instructed the Trustee to distribute a notice of redemption to holders of the Floating Rate Notes on September 17, 2021. The Floating Rate Notes will be redeemed on September 27, 2021 in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Floating Rate Notes at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the Floating Rate Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

