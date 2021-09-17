Logo
CVRx Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. ( CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced it will be added as a member of the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, effective after the U.S. market opens on September 20, as part of the Russell’s quarterly additions of select initial public offering (“IPO”) companies.

“We are honored to be added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes just a few short months after our IPO, which reflects all of the progress we have made during 2021 to accelerate the commercial adoption of Barostim™, particularly in the U.S.,” said Nadim Yared, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx. “We look forward to the increased visibility and awareness of our therapy among the investment community brought on by our inclusion in the indexes.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US Indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About CVRx, Inc.
CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
Westwicke, an ICR Company
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Lisa Murray
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396
[email protected]

