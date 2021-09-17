Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Antwerp Eagle

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has taken delivery of its previously announced vessel acquisition, the M/V Antwerp Eagle.



The ship, which was acquired this past May, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co.

Proforma for the one pending vessel acquisition, the Company’s fleet totals 53 ships with an average age of 8.8 years.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Rose & Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.