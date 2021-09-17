CoreCivic Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for the West Tennessee Detention Facility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As has been previously disclosed, CoreCivic, Inc. (: CXW) (the Company) has a direct contract with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) at the 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason, Tennessee that is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2021. The Company recently was provided with a definitive inmate population ramp down plan from the USMS indicating that all inmates will be transferred out of the facility by September 30, 2021. As a result, the Company does not expect the USMS to exercise its renewal option under the existing contract.

The Company has been actively marketing the facility to other government agencies, and in August 2021, the Company submitted a formal response to a government agency's request for proposal to utilize the West Tennessee Detention Facility. However, the Company can provide no assurances that it will be successful in entering into a new contract with the government agency.

The revenue generated from the USMS at the West Tennessee Detention Facility for the year ended December 31, 2020, and six months ended June 30, 2021, was $18.4 million and $10.2 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the facility incurred a $1.4 million net operating loss, and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, the facility generated net operating income of $0.8 million.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

