LiveXLive Launches "VEGASONE" Weekend Music And Pop Culture Events Featuring Artists, Celebrities, Athletes, Culinary Powerhouses And More

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that LiveXLive will be the exclusive livestream and on-site coverage partner for the iHeartRadio Music Festival's DayTime Stage Presented by Samsung. With a star-studded lineup of today's biggest pop stars, the DayTime Stage will be livestreamed to homes with pre- and post-show coverage and live interviews with artists, managers, and attendees from LiveZone, LiveXLive's original franchise, will showcase the event's music and culture.

DayTime Stage's lineup features confirmed performances by Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more on the way!

LiveZone will broadcast from all over AREA15: on stage, the side stage, back stage, and from the heart of the crowd. LiveZone's epicenter is a live broadcast set that will be used for interviews and commentary, connecting audiences with the artists minute-by-minute and getting the latest behind-the-scenes moments. Many of the artists on the lineup will sit down for interviews, notably Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI, with bonus features courtesy of CL and MAX. To even further the interactivity, fans watching from home will have the ability to interact with the festival community through chat and social platforms.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with iHeartRadio with the DayTime Stage," said Robert Ellin, CEO of LiveXLive. "The return of live festivals brings fans back to what they love, and with the inclusion of LiveZone fans will get a behind the scenes look and exclusive content not found anywhere else. LiveXLive's flywheel - listen, watch, attend, engage, transact - will be on full display this weekend. As we take over Vegas, magic is bound to happen."

Working in tandem with LiveZone, two pairs of iHeartRadio's shining stars will be hosting the event: The Vibe host Tanya & DJ Envy and Z100 New York's Maxwell & Crystal will be organizing interviews, games, and performance teasers, doing their part to bring the magic of AREA15 in Las Vegas directly to living rooms of audiences worldwide.

LiveXLive will also be hosting LiveXLive Presents the After Party, one of LiveXLive's original franchises. The intimate invite-only event will feature special performances by Marc E Bassy, Jillian Rossi, Nombe, Molly Moore, Rarri, Trinidad and appearances by Tkay Maidza and more, hosted by Billboard's social media queen Chelsea Briggs, and livestreamed on LiveXLive platform.

DayTime Stage will run from 11:30am - 6pm on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are still available, and the lineup is subject to many more additions. Catch up with the biggest musicians in the world in one of the most eclectic cities in America!

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently announced it will be changing its name to LiveOne. As part of its rebrand, LiveXLive's plans to rebrand its subsidiaries and businesses as the "ONE" brand - PodcastOne, SlackerOne, PPVOne, ReactOne, StudioOne and PersonalizedMerchOne.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , Custom Personalization Solutions and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

