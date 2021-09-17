AXTG Subsidiary, T8 Exchange, Obtains Exclusive Right to Develop Non-fungible Token (NFT) of Historic Babe Ruth and Roger Maris Autographed Baseball

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company"), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that it has obtained the exclusive rights to create, market and sell the first of its planned line of premium-experience, high-value Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through the Company's ETHFUND platform and consisting of a coveted rare and historic baseball bearing the autographs of iconic Major League Baseball legends, Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Touted as a "one-of-a-kind" memorabilia item, this baseball bears the signatures of Babe Ruth and Roger Maris who signed the baseball when each player was crowned as the single-season Home-Run King. Babe Ruth applied his signature to the ball in the 1940's when his single-season record (60 HRs) was the achieved, and Maris signed the same ball immediately after the game in which he established the new record (61 HRs) in 1961.

Both signatures remain in excellent condition and have been authenticated by renowned sports memorabilia authentication experts, James Spence Authentication, LLC. A link to the authentication and picture of the dual autographed baseball can be found by clicking here.

In exchange for developing, marketing, and selling the NFTs, ETHFUND will receive up to 25% of the proceeds generated from each initial NFT sale. The Company has already begun the production and development process of the NFTs and anticipates releasing the NFTs be the end of September 2021 on its ETHFUND platform located at www.ethfund.io.

"We are very excited to inaugurate our NFT development and marketing platform, ETHFUND, with this unique, rare and historic memorabilia item using state-of-the-art technology – including hyper resolution, texture, and three-dimensional parallax-view capabilities, known as 'volumetric' imaging", says William Tien, President and CEO of AXTG. "Volumetric images can be experienced on the two-dimensional screen of any Android or iOS enabled mobile device," adds Mr. Tien.

The patented image-capture technology is renowned as best-in-class and it will be "friction-free", meaning that no special equipment, software, or apps will be required in order for viewers of the NFT to experience the fine detail and nearly infinite vantage points of the ball from a spherical perspective.

"Since T8 Exchange retains the exclusive NFT rights to this autographed baseball, we plan to encode unique anti-piracy features into our NFT blockchain and it is anticipated that the original authorized NFT images will become even more valuable over time," further comments Mr. Tien.

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

Details regarding this high-value/premium-experience NFT offering, as well as the production or purchase of future NFT offerings of this type, will be provided through the Company's ETHFUND platform and website located at www.ethfund.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Twitter: @AXTG2021

Email: [email protected]

+1 626-429-2780

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axtg-subsidiary-t8-exchange-obtains-exclusive-right-to-develop-non-fungible-token-nft-of-historic-babe-ruth-and-roger-maris-autographed-baseball-301379504.html

SOURCE Axis Technologies Group, Inc.