GOAL! Seattle Kraken fans to receive early boarding on Alaska Airlines

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GOAL! Seattle Kraken fans to receive early boarding on Alaska Airlines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seattle-based airlines announce early boarding for fans wearing a Seattle Kraken jersey

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2021

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken's inaugural hockey season just got even sweeter for fans. Starting today through the end of the season, Kraken fans who wear the teams' jersey can board early on all Alaska Airlines flights departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Paine Field (PAE) this season.

AA_Kraken_Priority_Boarding_Creative_Merch.jpg

It's been over a year since the Kraken name and brand was unveiled, providing a sneak peek at the jersey's colors and overall design. Fans clamored this week to get a jersey when they went on sale, including many Alaska Airlines employees.

Alaska is the founding partner and official airline of the Kraken. We can't wait to welcome our hometown to games via Alaska Airlines' Atrium, which will serve as the main entrance for all events at the new Climate Pledge Arena. Located on the south side of the arena, the Atrium spans 36,000 square-feet and feature stories and images reflecting the Pacific Northwest and the travel opportunities within our region and across the globe. Fans will see Alaska branding on the ice and on several boards around the hockey rink during games.

"We're thrilled for hockey to return Seattle and help to bring joy to our community and visitors for years to come," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising, Alaska Airlines. "We can't wait to cheer on the new team and show off our hottest new destination – the Alaska Airlines' Atrium."

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about our climate impact goals at blog.alaskaair.com. Read about Alaska Airlines at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

AA_Kraken_jersey.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF10521&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goal-seattle-kraken-fans-to-receive-early-boarding-on-alaska-airlines-301379276.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF10521&Transmission_Id=202109170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF10521&DateId=20210917
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment