Trellus Health: First Demonstration Contract with Mount Sinai Employee Health Plan for Resilience-Based Digital Chronic Condition Management

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Health plc (AIM: TRLS), which is commercialising a scientifically validated, resilience-based, connected health solution for chronic condition management, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide an Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD") demonstration programme for the Mount Sinai Health System ("Mount Sinai") employee health plan (the "Agreement"), one of the largest self-insured employer health plans in New York State.

As outlined in the Company's Admission Document, Trellus Health intends to begin generating revenue in the current year through a number of demonstration projects, potentially involving several hundred patients in aggregate. This initial Agreement will assess feasibility, engagement and satisfaction of the Company's digital chronic condition management solution for Mount Sinai's non-union employees, eligible dependents and their treating physicians.

Under the Agreement, Trellus Health will recruit, assess and engage eligible IBD patients, with a targeted total enrolment of 25 patients. Following enrolment, the demonstration programme will coordinate six months of active care management followed by a final programme report, expected to be available within 30 days of programme completion. This initial demonstration programme is expected to commence before the end of 2021 with conclusions from the final programme report expected in 2022.

The solutions deployed in this and other planned demonstration programmes will utilise the scientifically validated patent-pending GRITTTM resilience assessment and personalized care management methodology and a proprietary technology platform called TrellusElevate™, to coordinate and deliver personalised clinical and behavioural care remotely via telehealth. The Company expects to scale its initial demonstration projects into longer-term and broader-ranging contracts based on the achievement of successful IBD patient and physician engagement and satisfaction rates.

The Company continues to engage with prospective partners and customers on additional demonstration programmes. These are being designed to illustrate the potential health economics and return on investment to payers of the Company's digital chronic condition management solutions and generate data to drive demand for greater adoption, whilst simultaneously generating additional revenues for the Company. Previous studies with IBD patients demonstrated significant improvements in resilience and reductions in unplanned healthcare by utilizing the Company's proprietary methodology and resilience-driven multidisciplinary care model. The Directors estimate that chronic and mental health conditions and IBD, represent over $3 trillion and $30-50 billion in total annual costs in the US, respectively.

Trellus Health is initially focused on IBD, which includes the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis, but considers its approach to have potential utility and demand across many chronic conditions including Irritable Bowel Syndrome ("IBS"), diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, cardiac, respiratory and autoimmune conditions. The Company will utilize the GRITTTM resilience assessment and personalized care management methodology, which were validated on IBD patients at the Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital, where Crohn's disease was first identified by Dr. Burrill B. Crohn, MD in 1932.

Jane Maksoud, RN, MPA, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mount Sinai Health System, said: "We are pleased to offer our hard-working faculty and staff innovative tools and programmes to improve their health and overall well-being. We look forward to evaluating Trellus Health as a potential new programme to address both physical and mental resilience for improved employee health and wellness."

Monique Fayad, Chief Executive Officer, Trellus Health, commented: "Our commitment to coordinating expert whole-person care for people living with chronic conditions, addressing clinical and behavioral health together, in context, is strategically aligned with the Mount Sinai Health System's goal of rolling out new initiatives that transform their employees in mind, body and spirit.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mount Sinai, one of the largest self-insured employers in New York state, to demonstrate the feasibility of Trellus Health's resilience-based digital care management solution for their employees living with IBD."

The GRITTTM resilience assessment and personalized treatment methodology described is based on technology developed by Mount Sinai faculty and licensed to Trellus Health. Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai faculty, including Marla Dubinsky, MD, and Laurie Keefer, PhD, have a financial interest in Trellus Health. Mount Sinai has representation on the Trellus Health Board of Directors.

About Trellus Health plc (www.trellushealth.com)

Trellus Health (LSE: TRLS) is a leading pioneer in resilience-driven care and the first digital health company focused on the intersection of chronic physical conditions and mental health. Trellus Health's digital-first chronic care management solution integrates convenient access to a licensed multidisciplinary care team with a suite of tools for resilience assessment, education and behavior modification, remote monitoring, health maintenance and prevention. Through its TrellusElevateTM connected care platform and companion App, the company coordinates expert whole-person care, addressing both clinical and behavioral health together, in context, to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for patients, employers, and the healthcare system.

Trellus Health is commercialising the provision of digital chronic condition management solutions for employers and health plans that utilise the scientifically validated resilience-based methodology and a proprietary HIPAA-compliant technology platform called TrellusElevate™ to coordinate and deliver personalised care remotely via telehealth. The Company is initially focused on Inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), which includes the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis, but considers its approach to have potential utility and demand across many chronic conditions.

The TrellusElevate™ platform is the Company's proprietary connected health platform that incorporates the proprietary methodology and learnings on resilience from clinical research and practice conducted at the Mount Sinai IBD Center for more than five years. The proprietary methodology and resilience-driven multidisciplinary care model have been scientifically validated to demonstrate meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and over 85 per cent. reduction in unplanned healthcare utilisation (emergency department visits and hospitalisations) which the directors of the Company believe indicates the potential for significant cost savings for healthcare payers.

The company was founded by Dr. Marla C. Dubinsky, MD and Dr. Laurie Keefer, PhD, both with decades of combined experience in IBD and psychogastroenterology, respectively. Trellus Health's patent-pending GRITTTM resilience assessment and personalized treatment methodology was developed and validated at the Mount Sinai Health System to build resilience and wellness for improved outcomes at lower cost.

Shares in Trellus Health were admitted to trading on AIM in May 2021, under the ticker TRLS. For more information on Trellus Health, visit www.trellushealth.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System:

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research, and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases.

The Mount Sinai Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in the country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

